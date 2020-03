Primary Wave secure deal for Burt Bacharach's songs

Burt Bacharach has sealed a long term, strategic partnership with Primary Wave Music Publishing.

The publisher will market the songwriter's name and likeness, in addition to managing all daily digital marketing activities, alongside administing and marketing Bacharach's song.

The deal also gives Primary Wave an option to acquire a partnership interest in the multi-faceted composer's works.

Last year Primary Wave acquired a stake in Whitney Houston's publishing, master recording income, name, likeness and brand.