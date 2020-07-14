Primary Wave signs development deal with theatre producer Ken Davenport

Primary Wave Music Publishing has entered into a development deal with Tony-Award winning producer Ken Davenport.

Davenport will work closely with the internal development team – COO Ramon Villa and CMO Adam Lowenberg – and will serve as advisor in theatrical development and production for Primary Wave.

He will use the company's catalogue of music to develop and license a variety or projects, including biographical musicals, catalogue musicals and compilation musicals.

"I'm honored to assist Primary Wave as they expand into the theatrical world," said Davenport. "Their incredibly rich catalogue is not only filled with beloved music, but it's filled with beloved music that tells wonderful stories, and I look forward to helping put those songs and stories on stages here in New York and around the world."

Adam Lowenberg added: "This is a natural move for Primary Wave Music Publishing as we continue to differentiate ourselves from every other independent publisher. We are so excited to see what Ken has up his sleeve for our iconic and legendary catalogues."

Davenport’s theatrical credits include The Play That Goes Wrong, Godspell, Kinky Boots and The Awesome 80s Prom. He is also developing a musical based on the life and songs of Neil Diamond and an original musical co-written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman.

In 2016, he was named the executive producer of North America for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group.