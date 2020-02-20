Primary Wave signs publishing and master rights deal with Air Supply

Primary Wave Music Publishing has signed a deal with Air Supply.

The company has agreed to acquire a stake in the publishing catalogue and artist master royalty stream for the band.

Primary Wave will work with Air Supply to market their catalogue of music, as well as pitching licensing and sync opportunities.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply said: "We are thrilled to share the future with the progressive and talented people at Primary Wave."

Lawrence Mestel, CEO & founder of Primary Wave Music Publishing, added: "Graham and Russell are two of the nicest human beings in the music industry and they have created some of the most memorable love power ballads in history. We couldn't be happier to welcome the band into the Primary Wave family."