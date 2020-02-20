Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Primary Wave signs publishing and master rights deal with Air Supply

February 20th 2020 at 11:23AM
Primary Wave signs publishing and master rights deal with Air Supply

Primary Wave Music Publishing has signed a deal with Air Supply. 

The company has agreed to acquire a stake in the publishing catalogue and artist master royalty stream for the band.

Primary Wave will work with Air Supply to market their catalogue of music, as well as pitching licensing and sync opportunities. 

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply said: "We are thrilled to share the future with the progressive and talented people at Primary Wave." 

Lawrence Mestel, CEO & founder of Primary Wave Music Publishing, added: "Graham and Russell are two of the nicest human beings in the music industry and they have created some of the most memorable love power ballads in history. We couldn't be happier to welcome the band into the Primary Wave family."

author twitter FOLLOW Andre Paine


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020