Primary Wave signs publishing and royalty-split deal with KT Tunstall

KT Tunstall has signed a publishing deal with Primary Wave Music Publishing.

Additionally, the new agreement will include a 50% share of all royalties from Tunstall’s master recordings, while she will have access to the firm's marketing and publishing infrastructure.

“First and foremost, I consider myself a songwriter,” explained Tunstall of the publishing deal. “It is absolutely re-energising in today’s challenging music landscape to connect creatively with Primary Wave and to discover our mutual joy for the craft of songwriting, and still hold it in greatest of respect.”

Welcoming the new signing Primary Wave Music Publishing's CEO and founder Larry Mestel said he had long been a follower of Tunstall's music.

“I have been a fan of KT from the moment I saw her first showcase at Virgin Records in 2005,” he recalled.

“KT is a rare songwriting talent who writes songs that move you with a story. We are honored to have her in the family.”

In September last year, Primary Wave Music Publishing sealed a deal for British songwriter and producer Nicky Chinn.

