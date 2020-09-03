Primary Wave signs songwriter and producer Nicky Chinn

Independent publisher Primary Wave Music Publishing has announced British songwriter and producer Nicky Chinn as its latest signing.

Chinn is a multi-platinum songwriter who’s hits include Heart and Soul by Huey Lewis and the News and Stumblin’ In by Suzi Quatro among others.

"Nicky Chinn wrote some of the most memorable songs of the 70s and 80s that still resonate with fans today," says CEO and founder of Primary Wave, Lawrence Mestel.

"We are thrilled to welcome him into the Primary Wave family and our team is so excited to bring new life into these classic pop songs."

Chinn’s career began in the 1970’s and joined forces with Mike Chapman in the glam rock era, working with Mickie Most.

Primary Wave features a roster that’s home to Bob Marley, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Burt Bacharach, Prince, Ray Charles, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Paul Anka, Boy George and Culture Club and more.

July also saw the company acquire the catalogue and master royalty stream of rock band Godsmack.