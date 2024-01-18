Primary Wave targets acquisition of music platforms as it appoints Agnes Kacicki to corporate role

Primary Wave Music has recruited Agnes Kacicki to the company’s executive team.

Kacicki has joined Primary Wave as head of corporate development. In this new role, Kacicki will work closely with Primary Wave’s CEO & founder, Larry Mestel, to lead efforts around larger acquisitions, including music publishing catalogues as well as music platforms.

In addition, Kacicki will seek significant international partnerships to expand the company’s growing portfolio, which already includes a partnership with Times Music of India.

Kacicki has joined Primary Wave Music from RBC Capital Markets, where she was a director in the investment banking division. She specialised in advisory and capital raising activities across entertainment, specifically for content production & distribution companies and across the music publishing and recorded music sector.

Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, she will work with Bill Cisneros, Primary Wave’s president of IP investment management, and Ramon Villa, Primary Wave’s COO, to assist with investor relations.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the top management team in music publishing, who I’ve had the pleasure of knowing for a long time,” said Kacicki. “The opportunity to lead Primary Wave’s investments team is a privilege and I am thrilled about the journey ahead.”

Larry Mestel said: “Agnes has been a close adviser to Primary Wave for many years in her senior role at RBC, she will make a very significant impact on our ability to increase our acquisition capabilities, and service our partners. I couldn’t be happier that Agnes is joining our executive team.”