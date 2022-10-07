PRS for Music announces highest ever payment to members

PRS For Music has today announced a £211m royalty distribution to members, marking the highest ever payment in its history, and a 18% year-over-year increase on October 2021.

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “The record payment of royalties by PRS for Music reflects our relentless focus on maximising the value of members’ rights. Ensuring members are paid as quickly and accurately is at the heart of everything we do."

Live and public performance royalties were up 210% on 2021, and includes all remaining royalties held for adjustment during the interruption to licensing during the pandemic. Music played overseas, including cable retransmission were up 2.5% against the same period in 2021. Further reinforcing the international value of members’ works and the diligent work of the PRS international team in identifying usage.

Over 160,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers are represented by PRS for Music, with royalties paid to PRS members when their music is streamed, downloaded, broadcast, performed live and played in public.