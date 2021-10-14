PRS For Music appoints Colin Campbell-Austin as head of inclusion

PRS for Music has appointed Colin Campbell-Austin to the newly-created role of head of inclusion and employee experience.

Reporting into chief people and transformation officer, Suzanne Hughes, with the support of a newly created diversity and inclusion and culture coordinator role, Campbell-Austin will be an advocate for all employees, leading on PRS for Music's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) strategy, as well as employee experience strategy, acting as an ambassador for the organisation’s culture and values.

Campbell-Austin joins PRS For Music following a varied and extensive career in the diversity and inclusion field, including Channel 4 and Telegraph Media Group.

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “At PRS for Music, we are committed to embedding a more diverse and inclusive culture, to build a high performing and engaged team who represent PRS members and the diversity of the world we live in. We are fortunate to have someone as highly skilled as Colin joining us, as we work alongside socially conscious organisations and the UK Music Diversity Taskforce, to fulfil our pledge to its Ten-Point Plan. Often diversity and inclusion is a specialism that sits alongside other HR disciplines such as recruitment and learning, and has to influence them to drive improved inclusion. We are now taking the approach that embedding inclusion and a better employee experience should drive how we recruit, develop talent and build capability. By creating this new role, we are giving Colin control of the levers that are needed to make positive change happen.”

Colin Campbell-Austin said: “I am proud to be taking on this role at PRS for Music at a pivotal moment for the global music industry, as we build together towards a more inclusive future for employees and music creators alike. Attracting, growing and nurturing the best people is key to success for any organisation. Diversity of thought, experience and opinion will always produce better results. I believe a great inclusive people strategy provides the platform to attract diverse talent who feel part of something, while being themselves at work.”