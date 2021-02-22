PRS For Music names eOne's Dan Gopal as chief commercial officer

PRS for Music has named Dan Gopal as chief commercial officer. He will take up the position on March 1.

Gopal has over 20 years’ experience in commercial and strategy roles for global media and entertainment companies, including senior leadership positions at The Walt Disney Company, Miramax, ITV and most recently, Entertainment One as EVP & head of sales EMEA.

At eOne he was responsible for leading the distribution team across the region and executing local and multi-territory deals for film and TV.

As chief commercial officer at PRS for Music, Gopal will steer PRS for Music’s licensing negotiations with public performance, TV and radio broadcasters, digital services and recorded media providers, as well as maximising the value of its joint ventures and partnerships.

Dan Gopal said: “I am delighted to be joining PRS for Music at this critical and exciting time for the industry and the PRS members, working alongside Andrea and the PRS team. Together, I am looking forward to building on the strong foundations the company has established over many years, and helping develop the long-term strategy and commercial growth to maximise returns for its members, both from well-established businesses and new opportunities in the evolving digital landscape.”

Andrea C Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “The CCO role is an essential component of delivering value for our members and meeting the needs of our customers as we continue to lead a shifting music industry landscape toward a more digital world, while delivering the core services and leveraging our global scale. The leadership qualities and extensive commercial experience Dan will bring to this key role will be instrumental to the ongoing evolution of PRS for Music.”