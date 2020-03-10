PRS For Music recruit HR guru Suzanne Hughes as people and transformation officer

Suzanne Hughes has been appointed as chief PRS for Music's people and transformation officer.

Joining from Santander where she was recently HR chief operating officer, Hughes will take up her position on May 4 with her responsibilities set to include championing internal employee forums and supporting wellness and mental health in staff.

“I am delighted to be joining PRS for Music under the leadership of CEO, Andrea Martin," she said of her new role. "This is an exciting time of change and I’m very much looking forward to working with teams across the business to ensure we deliver excellent support to our members.”

Welcoming Hughes, who has also worked at Accenture and a HR software company, PRS' Martin praised her wide-ranging HR experience.

“One of our main focuses at PRS for Music is to continue building a people-centric business alongside improving our core services," she explained. "With her wealth of experience, Suzanne will be an invaluable asset to the company, driving our internal strategic imperatives forward and helping to develop a high performing, engaged team as we look to the future.”

Last November PRS for Music has appointed two new members of its executive leadership team, Roger James as chief commercial officer and general counsel and Mark Krajewski as chief information officer.