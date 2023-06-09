PRS For Music reveals Members' Council reappointments

PRS For Music has announced the reappointment of artist and songwriter V V Brown, singer-songwriter Laura Mvula and dance music producer John Truelove to the PRS Members’ Council.

The ballot result was revealed at the AGM. There were no publisher vacancies available on the Members’ Council in 2023.

The Members Council represents the views, concerns and needs of PRS members. The Members’ Council is also responsible for setting budgets, strategic oversight and reviewing company performance.

Julian Nott, chair of the PRS Members’ Council, said: “The PRS Members’ Council exists to give members a voice in how their society is run. We oversee the complexity of collecting songwriters, composers, and music publisher royalties around the world and do everything in our power to protect the value of copyright. V V Brown, Laura Mvula and John Truelove’s combined knowledge and expertise is most welcome on the Members’ Council.”

Michelle Escoffery, president of the PRS Members’ Council, said: “PRS has the privilege to represent the incredible works of inspiring songwriters, composers, and music publishers, with the Members' Council dedicated to ensuring we earn the trust of music creators and our ability to protect their rights. V V Brown, Laura Mvula and John Truelove’s commitment for PRS to be the best society, will ensure we continue to make strides connecting the dots between creativity, industry and business.”

Tom Toumazis was reappointed as an independent non-executive Council Member. Dru Masters stepped down after six years on the Members’ Council, including two years as deputy chair.

The PRS For Music AGM also featured a keynote speech by CEO Andrea Czapary Martin, following record results for the organisation.

“Next year PRS will celebrate its 110 years and while our primary purpose is unchanged, the world around us never stops evolving,” she said. “In the coming months you will see more pioneering projects such as the ambitious re-design of key areas of the PRS website. We are committed to making it easier than ever for members to register their music and report their live performances, and our ground-breaking metadata portal Nexus will make it easier for writer credits to be managed.

“We continue to focus on increasing the breadth of our diversity. In the four years that I have been CEO, I’m incredibly proud that the number of women representatives on the PRS Members’ Council has quadrupled.”