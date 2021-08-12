PRS For Music to sponsor publishing categories at Music Week Awards

PRS For Music is to sponsor both of the music publishing categories at next month’s Music Week Awards.

The collection society is supporting Publisher Of The Year and Independent Publisher Of The Year at the September 14 ceremony. The awards takes place at Battersea Evolution - tickets are available here.

This year’s Publisher Of The Year list sees Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner Chappell face off against Downtown Music UK and Kobalt Music Publishing. Last year’s inaugural winner of Independent Publisher Of The Year, Reservoir, is among the nominees once again, up against Concord, Peermusic, Sentric Music Group, Warp Publishing, Wise Music Group and Young Songs.

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “We are delighted to be supporting both the Publisher of the Year and Independent Publisher of the Year categories at this year’s Music Week Awards. We are proud to represent over 9,000 publisher members, who are providing essential support and services for their songwriters and composers. We wish all nominees the best of luck and look forward to celebrating with them in person on the big night.”

Find the shortlists for every category at this year’s awards here.

