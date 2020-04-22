PRS Foundation names Nitin Sawhney as new chair of trustees

PRS Foundation has named Nitin Sawhney as the new chair of the board of trustees for the organisation.

The Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award winner joins the board of the charitable funder of new music and talent development after more than two decades as a producer, songwriter, DJ, multi-instrumentalist, orchestral composer and cultural pioneer.

As PRS Foundation’s chair, Sawhney will lead the board and support the Foundation through its next phase of development, providing support to music creators and organisations each year.

Sawhney said: “I am excited to be joining PRS Foundation as chair of trustees. The long-term impact of the charity’s work was clearly seen last year with critical and commercial success for grantees including award winners Dave, Charlotte Bray, Little Simz, Sam Fender and Anna Meredith. The pioneering talent development the Foundation offers is more important now than ever and their collaborative and inclusive approach ensures that the success of the music they fund is driven by the exciting and diverse music creators who make it. So I’m looking forward to working with the board, Joe and the team and partner organisations to help guide and champion this vital work.”

Joe Frankland, CEO of PRS Foundation, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nitin Sawhney as our new chair. Nitin’s experience as a composer and creator and in the wider arts sector will be a huge asset to the organisation and will help to steer our exciting next phase. I look forward to working with him, our board and partners as we continue to support the changing needs of outstanding music creators.”

Simon Platz, MD of Bucks Music Group, is stepping down as chair.

Frankland said: “We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to Simon Platz whose dedicated tenure as PRS Foundation Trustee for the past decade has had a huge impact on the direction the organisation has taken. His contribution as chair since September 2018 has been invaluable, particularly as the Foundation responds to Covid-19 and the changing needs of music creators. We look forward to a continued strong relationship with Simon and other PRS for Music Board members.”

In addition to becoming PRS Foundation chair, Sawhney continues his creative output with his new single You Are, which is released on May 1 on Sony Music Masterworks.

He will also be performing at the PRS Presents Lckdwn virtual event on April 24 to raise money for PRS for Music’s Emergency Relief Fund.