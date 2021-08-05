Psychotic Reaction Music partners with Warp Publishing

London-based independent publisher Psychotic Reaction Music has partnered with Warp Publishing.

Psychotic Reaction was founded and is run by Leo Silverman, who previously headed the A&R department at XL Recordings. He also launched indie label Brille, as well as co-founding online music discovery platform Dummy.

In 2014 Psychotic Reaction signed Grammy, BRIT and Mercury Music Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Nao, who has since released two acclaimed albums via RCA and has a third slated for release later this year.

Psychotic Reaction’s recent additions to the roster include artist Christian Alexander, who has an album on the way via Brockhampton-related label Video Store, and Paul Institute/XL-signed songwriter Fabiana Palladino. Two newer artists in development are Swedish singer-songwriter Tex and Chicago-based electronic producer and songwriter Softmax.

Psychotic Reaction previously partnered with Kobalt.

Leo Silverman said: “I want to thank all our friends and colleagues at Kobalt for having been so supportive of us over the years. We have been looking to improve the services we offer our artists for a while and moving to Warp will really help us on that front. They are a great fit for us, and it will be a game changer for our writers, which is the most important thing.”

Kay Wrate, recently appointed MD at Warp Publishing after heading up A&R, said: “We’re very excited about joining forces with Psychotic Reaction and sharing this new phase with Leo and Leon and their incredible roster of writers. It’s an exciting time for independent music publishers and we’re honoured to be able to support them and combine our efforts to grow collectively.”

Warp Publishing is a leading independent music publishing company with offices in London and Los Angeles. The roster of artists, score composers and songwriters includes Anna Meredith, Danny Brown, Daniel Lopatin, Equiknoxx, Khruangbin, Yves Tumor, Death Grips, Caterina Barbieri, Kwes, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Mount Kimbie, Morgan Geist, Boards of Canada and more.

Warp Publishing is shortlisted for the Music Week Awards 2021 in the Independent Publisher of the Year category.





