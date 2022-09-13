Public Enemy's Chuck D sells catalogue to Reach Music

There’s been a change when it comes to one of the most revered catalogues in hip-hop history.

Reach Music Publishing has revealed it has acquired a 50% copyright interest together with 100% of the writer's share, including global administration rights, in the song catalogue of Public Enemy’s Chuck D.

Over 300 songs are covered by the deal, including Chuck D's songwriting contributions to Public Enemy albums covering a 25-year span from 1987 through 2012; beginning with Public Enemy's 1987 debut album Yo! Bum Rush the Show, and including It Takes a Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back, Fear Of A Black Planet, and Apocalypse 91...The Enemy Strikes Black.

Said catalogue, of course, includes influential classics like Fight The Power, Bring The Noise, Welcome To The Terrordome, Shut 'Em Down, and He Got Game.

Reach Music (and its affiliate Reach Global) have been the music publisher and rights administration company for Chuck D for over 20 years.

Speaking about the deal, Michael Closter, president, founder and owner of Reach Music, said: “I'm so grateful to Chuck for our business together as his music publisher throughout these many decades. There's no one more consequential in the world of hip-hop than Chuck D, and he has written iconic and impactful songs that will forever be a part of music history. The team at Reach will continue working hard to protect these works while also introducing them to new generations to come.”

Chuck D was represented in the transaction by attorneys Doug Mark and Jared Tankel of Mark Music & Media Law, P.C.; artist manager Lorrie Boula of Soul Kitchen, and business manager Scott Adair of London & Company LLP. Reach Music was represented by attorney Jeff Sacharow of The Sacharow Firm, P.C.

Chuck D added: “Mike Closter and everyone at Reach have been handling my song catalogue for well over 20 years, and doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever changing industry. Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip-hop genre songwriting and publishing-wise, and they will continue taking care of my works.”

