Pulse Music Group appoints "one-of-a-kind A&R executive" Ashley Calhoun as president

Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of Pulse Music Group, have announced the promotion of Ashley Calhoun to president/head of creative.

Calhoun moves up after previously serving as senior vice president/head of creative at the company. Prior to joining Pulse, Calhoun served as creative director at Rondor Music Publishing (a division of Universal Music Publishing Group) and worked as a consultant on projects for RCA Records.

During her first week at Pulse Music Group, Calhoun signed the Grammy winning hitmaker, Starrah – whose catalogue includes Camila Cabello’s Havana (featuring Young Thug), Maroon 5’s Girls Like You featuring Cardi B (RIAA certified 10X Platinum), and Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage Remix featuring Beyoncé.

An official press release stated that, in her new role, Calhoun will be “responsible for leading Pulse’s world-class A&R team, signing and developing writers/producers, and overseeing the company’s creative strategy for new and established hitmakers spanning one of the hottest music publishing rosters in the industry.”

Based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters, Calhoun reports jointly to Cutler and Abraham.

Under the helm of Cutler, Abraham and Calhoun, Pulse Music Group currently has a chart trifecta with the No.1, No.2 and No.3 songs on the US Top 100 chart with Harry Styles’ As It Was (via Tyler Johnson), Jack Harlow’s First Class (via Angel Lopez) and Future’s Wait For U Ft. Drake & Tems” (via FNZ and Springbrk).

Speaking about Calhoun’s promotion, Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham said: “Ashley has a consistent history of being at the forefront of signing talent early and then creating career-defining moments for them. She’s a one-of-a-kind A&R executive – she’s got such authentic connections to our writers, amazing taste, a razor-sharp focus, and our writers and team love her. Her creative vision is perfectly aligned with our company’s ethos of being a world class incubator for culturally relevant songs and a creative sanctuary for our roster. Pulse Music Group is uniquely positioned as an indie to help great talent reach the next level in their careers and Ashley has been invaluable in taking that creative strategy in exciting directions. We are beyond happy to congratulate Ashley on this richly deserved new post and look forward to many more wins together.”

Ashley Calhoun added: “Pulse is synonymous with creative culture. When a writer walks on to our campus, they get right away that Pulse Music Group has built this creative sanctuary for our roster and a real community of great songwriters/producers to surround themselves with. Our company was founded by songwriters/producers so, from the top down, there’s a lot of relatability. We know exactly how to support our writers and how to help them to build their business. Pulse has a diverse, empowered A&R team that signs people who are a ‘one of one’ and stand out for doing something different and then we just go really hard for them—that’s why we have a lot of clients that stay with Pulse. We’ve been really successful at landing big opportunities for our clients. We have the best A&R team I think of any indie out there. I want to thank Scott and Josh for giving me the opportunity to lead the Pulse A&R team in the years ahead. It’s an incredible honour to work with the best of the best.”

Ashley has a consistent history of being at the forefront of signing talent early and then creating career-defining moments for them Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, Pulse Music Group

Pulse Music Group has celebrated 18 No.1 singles across the charts over the past twelve months and currently has three songs in the Top 5 at Top 40 radio; two songs in the Top 10 at Hot AC radio; three songs in the Top 10 at Urban radio; the No.1 Hot 100 Producer; and 16 combined cuts on the top four ranking albums on the US Top 200.

In March of this year, Pulse also announced a joint publishing venture with Starrah dubbed 3:02 Music Group. The company has also started creative joint ventures with American Songs, the publishing entity founded by legendary music producer Rick Rubin; Creative Nation, the multiple award-winning and country chart dominating music publishing and management company created by Luke and Beth Laird; and Wide Eyed Entertainment, the management and publishing company founded by Beka Tischker.

Pulse also recently oversaw extensions with OG Parker (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s Sweetest Pie); Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles’ As It Was); G Koop (Drake featuring 21 Savage Knife Talk); EL-P, and Andrew Jackson as well as new signings with FNZ (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber Stay, Liana Banks (Best Friend) by Saweetie feat. Doja Cat); Flo Milli, 4REST, and Finesse.