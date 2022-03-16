Pulse Music Group forms joint publishing venture with songwriter/producer Starrah

Pulse Music Group has formed a joint publishing venture with songwriter/producer Starrah.

Through the deal, Starrah will be named head of the new publishing company, called 3:02 Music, and will develop her own roster of artists, writers and producers.

Starrah, who has worked with the likes of Cardi B and Camila Cabello, has also renewed her worldwide co-publishing deal with Pulse Music Group.

Scott Cutler, co-CEO of Pulse, said: “It was time for somebody like Starrah. There are so many reasons why this was important – she’s one of the most talented songwriters on the planet, there’s no question. She’s also a Black, LGBTQ+ woman who knows what it takes to create an inclusive, diverse environment for music creators.

"When Josh Abraham and I first founded Pulse Music Group, we set out to create a best-in-class creative sanctuary for music creators, run by music creators and our company ethos has always been to create an inclusive, diverse creative haven. Starrah is the next voice in this chapter. This industry hasn’t yet had a woman from Starrah’s lens and experience running the show at her own publishing company and we knew we wanted this to be happening at Pulse Music Group.”

Ashley Calhoun, SVP/head of creative at Pulse, added: “I signed Starrah to the company my first week with Pulse Music Group and we’ve been fully behind her vision since day one. Six years later and her name is behind the biggest songs out there, topping the charts, winning the most prestigious awards in the industry, and she’s empowered as the CEO of her own publishing venture. Giving important voices in music a chance to be heard and believing in our clients from the early days as they shape their careers is just part of our creative approach and culture here at Pulse – Starrah is a great example of that.”

Starrah said: “Pulse Music Group was the first publisher that made me feel like they truly understood my vision when I walked into the room. Since I’ve been with them they have been nothing but supportive every step of the way. I know that I can always walk into the office or make a phone call and have someone to help me work through the goals that I want to accomplish, or get past any obstacles that I come across. Being with Pulse is like being with family. They are my extended family.”

At the time of launching, the 3:02 Music Group roster includes the team of writers involved in Normani’s hit Wild Side Feat. Cardi B (co-written by Starrah, Jonah Christian, KC, and 3:02 Music Group writers June Nawakii and Taylor Ross).

3:02 Music Group is named after the area code in Delaware where Starrah was born and raised.

Starrah