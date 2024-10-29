Pulse Music Group forms joint venture with songwriter Gabe Simon

Pulse Music Group has formed a music publishing joint venture with songwriter and producer Gabe Simon, who’s worked with artists including Noah Kahan, Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey.

Through the joint venture, Pulse Music Group and Gabe Simon’s publishing company, Abide By The Vibe, have signed Noah Levine and Sam Westhoff to worldwide publishing deals.

Gabe Simon has also renewed his exclusive worldwide publishing deal with Pulse Music encompassing his complete song catalogue. He originally signed to the company in 2015.

In addition to Noah Levine and Sam Westhoff, Gabe Simon and Abide By The Vibe publish writer/producer Carrie K (alongside Warner Chappell).

Gabe Simon co-wrote and co-produced Noah Kahan’s album Stick Season, including the smash hit title track, which is on 1.24 billion Spotify streams.

Simon's production and songwriting discography totals more than six billion streams worldwide. He has co-written for Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Halsey, Maroon 5, Anderson Paak, Rag‘N’Bone Man, James Bay, Hailee Steinfeld, Ruel, Jessie Murph and many more.

In a statement, Pulse Music Group co-CEOs Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, and president, Ashley Calhoun, said: “Our partnership with Gabe Simon has been strong for nearly a decade now and throughout that journey Gabe has experienced tremendous success as a songwriter/producer. We’re very excited about this partnership – Gabe has proven to be an exceptional partner who knows how to cultivate and champion other songwriters and producers.

“We created this platform to give writers/producers like Noah and Sam a creative home with a publishing community that keeps creativity at the forefront. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Abide By The Vibe and to welcome Sam and Noah to the Pulse Music Group/Abide By The Vibe family.”

Gabe Simon said: “I've had the incredible privilege of spending the past nine years with Pulse, where I've been given the space to grow and embrace what it means to write, produce and nurture creativity. I'm eternally grateful for Steven Gringer, Lauren Bodin, Scott Cutler, Annie Aberle, Ashley Calhoun, and the entire Pulse team who have become pivotal figures not just in my professional life but also in my personal life. When the idea of forming a safe haven for creatives arose, they quickly jumped to support and champion it. I'm excited to now give that same time, space, and encouragement to the members of the Abide By The Vibe family and I look forward to building this wonderful community together!”

Noah Levine is a writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, with co-writing credits with artists including Noah Kahan as well as his own artist project.

Sam Westhoff is a writer and producer in Nashville, alongside his own artist project called Haffway.

Gabe Simon is managed by Drew Simmons and Emily Harlan.

PHOTO: (L-R) Scott Cutler, co-CEO, Pulse Music Group; Steven Gringer, SVP A&R; Gabe Simon; Annie Aberle, senior vice president/head of creative; and Drew Simmons, partner at Foundations Artist Management

(Photo Credit: Max McGuire)