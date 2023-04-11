Pulse Music Group forms JV with publishing client Cordae

Pulse Music Group has formed a creative joint venture with rapper and publishing client Cordae.

Through the deal, Cordae becomes the head of his own publishing company, Hi-Level Publishing, and will sign and develop his own roster of recording artists, songwriters and producers.

Pulse Music signed Cordae to its publishing roster in 2019 and continues to represent his music publishing worldwide.

The Grammy-nominated US rapper collaborated with Anderson Paak earlier this year on the single Two Tens. Cordae has also partnered with Puma on a footwear and clothing collection.

Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, Pulse Music Group co-CEOs, said: “We’re very happy to give Cordae this platform to create a diverse and rewarding environment for music creators and to continue to build upon our already successful relationship with him. Cordae is a highly gifted creator with incredible business acumen and the dialled-in instincts of a true entrepreneur. He knows how to create impact for himself and others while staying 100% true to himself. We knew this creative joint venture was something that was absolutely right for Pulse Music Group and are excited to partner with Cordae on this next step in his journey.”

Ashley Calhoun, president & head of creative, said: “We signed Cordae four years ago to his first and only publishing deal - he’s family to us. The Pulse Music Group team shares a similar creative vision and approach to building a creative community. As Cordae enters this next phase of his life we are excited to sign incredible talent together. Cordae works to impact the world and culture in a positive way - everything he is involved in, from his music to his business collaborations, is an extension of that.”

Cordae said: “I chose to do a JV with Pulse Music Group because they operate the same way that I do: quality over quantity. We want to hyper-focus on a few talented producers, songwriters and artists to really give them the most attention and opportunities to flourish, while still being able to develop and create. I’m looking forward to building a super team of quality talent and giving opportunities to talented musicians, producers, artists, and songwriters to excel in the music space where opportunity and access is unlimited. And I believe there is no better partnership than with Pulse! They’re killers who are passionate about the art."

PHOTO: (L-R) Scott Cutler (co-CEO, Pulse Music Group); Ace Christian (management); Cordae; Ashley Calhoun (President/Head of Creative, Pulse Music Group); and Josh Abraham (co-CEO, Pulse Music Group):

Photo credit: Mekael Dawson