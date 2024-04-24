Pulse Music Group forms JV with songwriter Jon Bellion

Pulse Music Group has formed a music publishing creative joint venture with songwriter, producer and recording artist Jon Bellion.

Through the deal, Bellion’s publishing company, Beautiful Mind, will establish a strategic creative partnership with Pulse Music Group.

Bellion’s long-time creative manager and publishing company CEO, Matt Maschi, alongside day-to-day manager Louis Coppola are also partners in the Beautiful Mind publishing venture.

Artist and songwriter Elijah Noll is the first signing to the Beautiful Mind/Pulse Music Group partnership. The worldwide publishing deal is for future works. Bellion is a frequent collaborator with Elijah Noll.

As a singer/songwriter Jon Bellion has produced and written songs for artists including Rihanna, Jung Kook, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Lil Wayne, Jonas Brothers, Zayn, Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Jon Batiste and many more.

Scott Cutler, co-CEO, Pulse Music Group, said: “We’re very focused on this opportunity to continue to build out Jon and Matt’s footprint as publishers, and that is something that we do exceptionally well in the form of joint ventures. When we met with Jon, Matt, Elijah and Elijah’s manager, Ari Goldstein, it was such an organic meeting of the minds. We knew this was such a great combination of humans and expertise all surrounding Elijah himself, who is clearly such a talent.”

Annie Aberle, vice president, A&R, Pusle Music Group, said: “The creative team at Pulse Music Group pours so much energy into development and helping to bring creatives to the next stage of their careers. It’s such a joy to be a part of that development experience and beyond gratifying to be able to open each of those doors for our clients. Having the opportunity to do this kind of work alongside a JV partner at the level of someone like – Elijah is primed for such a huge moment of success and we can’t wait to get to work. We’re excited to be in business with everybody involved in this deal.”

Matt Maschi said: “I’ve worked closely with Elijah and his manager, Ari Goldstein, for five years and couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey with him alongside Jon and Pulse Music Group. We’re super excited to welcome Elijah to the Beautiful Mind family and take things to the next level with Pulse” said Jon Bellion.

Elijah Noll commented: “I’m excited to continue working with Jon and the Beautiful Mind crew, and for what’s to come from this new partnership with the Pulse Music Group team. Grateful to be surrounded by so many talented, creative and like-minded people.”

Elijah Noll is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in LA, who has an artist project called American Teeth. He has co-written on recent releases with the Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste ft. Jon Bellion & Fireboy DML, Nessa Barrett, 5SOS, Bella Poarch, Jackson Wang and more.

Some of Noll’s recent collaborators include Travis Barker, Andrew Goldstein, Blackbear, Pete Nappi, Tenroc, Sueco, Feli Ferraro, Evan Blair, Daywave, Bludnymph, Jake Torrey, Lil Aaron, JHart, and many more.

PHOTO: (L-R) Scott Cutler, co-CEO, Pulse Music Group; Elijah Noll; Jon Bellion; Ari Goldstein (Elijah Noll’s manager/Gutsy Mgmt); Louis Coppola (Beautiful Mind); and Annie Aberle, Vice President, A&R, Pulse Music Group