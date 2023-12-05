Pulse Music Group forms Supermoon Songs joint venture with hitmaker Dan Wilson

Pulse Music Group has formed a joint venture with Grammy-winning songwriter, producer and recording artist Dan Wilson.

Through the deal, Dan Wilson has established his own publishing company, Supermoon Songs, and will sign and develop his own roster of artists, writers and producers to the JV with Pulse Music Group.

Dan Wilson’s manager, Jim Grant of JGM Management, and business partner Rick Markowitz, of Fast Casual, are also co-founders in the new Supermoon Songs venture.

Artist, songwriter and instrumentalist Paul Dally is the first signing to Supermoon Songs. His new single Wanna will be released in early December.

Dan Wilson’s songwriting credits include Closing Time, which he wrote for his band Semisonic; Not Ready to Make Nice (co-written with the Chicks); and Someone Like You (co-written with Adele – Wilson also produced the track), among many others.

Someone Like You topped the charts in 19 countries, marking Adele's first No.1 single in the UK, becoming the third most downloaded single of all time in the UK, and becoming the fourth best-selling single of the 21st century. The song is certified six times platinum by both the BPI and the RIAA.

In total, Wilson co-wrote three tracks on Adele’s second studio album, 21, which won the Grammy Album Of The Year and the BRIT Award for British Album Of The Year. With more than 31 million copies sold to date, 21 is one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century.

Dan Wilson has also earned a Grammy nomination for Closing Time (Best Rock Song) and won for Song Of The Year (Not Ready to Make Nice in 2007). Wilson produced the song Treacherous, which he co-wrote with Taylor Swift for her fourth studio album Red, resulting in an additional Album Of The Year nomination. Wilson also worked with Taylor Swift on re-producing his co-writes on Red (Taylor’s Version).

Wilson has two Grammy nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony in the Song Of The Year category for Butterfly (co-written with Jon Batiste) and Best Country Song category for White Horse (co-written with Chris Stapleton).

Wilson has also written and produced for acts including Leon Bridges, Mitski, Panic! At the Disco, Weezer, Celine Dion, Jon Batiste, Laufey, Claud, John Legend, Keith Urban, Nas, and more.

Dan is a once-in-a-generation songwriter and producer Scott Cutler

“Dan is a once-in-a-generation songwriter and producer,” said Scott Cutler, co-CEO, Pulse Music Group. “He’s been consistently impressive for over 25 years now and his songs have provided a soundtrack for global audiences.

“Establishing Supermoon Songs with Dan, Jim and Rick is a natural fit for us because Dan has a proven reputation for adding so much value to creatives in the industry, from knowing how to empower them to write great songs to bringing out the best of their talent during the recording process. This type of collaboration and mentorship is exactly in line with what we strive to deliver to the creative community that we have built at Pulse Music Group. We’ve been following Dan’s career since the beginning and look forward to working with Dan, Jim and Rick through the Supermoon Songs platform to launch the next wave of talent.”

“Dan is a real musical legend and someone whose career I have always admired,” said Annie Aberle, VP, A&R, Pulse Music Group. “I know countless younger creatives in this industry who look up to Dan as a mentor.

“My relationship with Dan and his team began with a conversation surrounding collaborations for Dan with the Pulse roster, and later evolved into a discussion around what a JV would look like with Dan, Rick and Jim. We all believe that this team presents a unique home for young creatives, where they can benefit from the leadership of Dan, along with the resources and creative power that Rick and Jim at Supermoon Songs and Pulse can bring to their careers, starting with the signing of Paul Dally.”

“For a long time, I’ve been acting as a mentor to young writers and artists, being as helpful as I can purely as an advisor,” said Dan Wilson. “But I’ve wanted to find a way to take that mentorship and build it into something that can provide even more partnership and leverage along the way. I’ve wanted to be able to offer more than good advice – to help young, brilliant artists expand their opportunities, their interconnection, their network of collaborators. That’s the vision for Supermoon Songs, my joint venture with Pulse Music Group. We’ve made our first signing to the company, a brilliant songwriter and singer named Paul Dally.”

"I've looked up to Dan since I first discovered liner notes and am so honoured to be able to create this venture with him and the rest of the team,” said Rick Markowitz from Supermoon Songs. “His dedication and love of the creative process is inspiring, and his positivity is infectious. I'm very excited to be a part of this, and finally have a good reason to speak to Dan, Annie, Jim and Scott every day.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Jim Grant, JGM (manager of Dan Wilson); Scott Cutler, co-CEO of Pulse Music Group; Dan Wilson; Annie Aberle, Vice President, A&R, Pulse Music Group; and Rick Markowitz, Fast Casual (partner in Supermoon Songs)