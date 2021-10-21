Pulse Music Group signs global deal with hip-hop production duo FNZ

Production and songwriting duo FNZ have signed a global deal with Pulse Music Group.

The publishing agreement with the Australian pair covers all of their current catalogue and future works.

Michael "Finatik" Mule and Isaac "Zac" De Boni worked on multiple tracks on Kanye West's recent album Donda, and have collaborated with the likes of Pop Smoke and A$AP Rocky among others.

“Finatik and Zac are incredible songwriters and producers," said Pulse's co-CEO Scott Cutler. "They’ve worked with the biggest artists in the world and are actively shaping the sound of today’s popular music. We’re very proud to be able to represent them as their publisher.”

“It’s impressive to see producers work across genres as effortlessly as Finatik and Zac do, and they do it at the highest level - producing major hits for some of the most successful artists of this generation in both pop and hip-hop," added Pulse's SVP/head of creative Ashley Calhoun. "It’s an honour to welcome them into the Pulse family and to be on their team.”

Reacting to the deal, Mule and De Boni issued a joint statement (the pair are pictured front row with the Pulse Music Group team).

“We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with Scott, Josh [Abraham, co-CEO], Ashley and the rest of the Pulse team, and we know that we’re going to have a very long-lasting and successful relationship with them," they said.

"Their approach to putting songs together and building relationships is second to none, and it’s clear that their dedication, work ethic and focus is what has made them such a force in the industry. They support our vision completely, and we’re excited for this new chapter!”

Earlier this year, Pulse partnered with Concord Music and Creative Nation on a multi-faceted deal with songwriter and artist Lori McKenna.



