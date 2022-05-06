Pulse Music Group signs JV with Ariana Grande collaborator Tommy Brown

Pulse Music Group has signed a creative joint venture with Tommy Brown (known by the moniker TBHits).

The songwriter, producer and rapper is a frequent collaborator of Ariana Grande starting from her first album through all six studio albums.

A multi-platinum hitmaker, TBHits has also collaborated with Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Nas, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Fifth Harmony, Ludacris, DJ Khaled, Macy Gray, Black Eyed Peas, TI, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, John Legend, 2 Chainz, Blackpink, The Weeknd, and more.

The first signing to Tommy Brown’s creative JV with Pulse Music Group is Taylor Hill, a Los Angeles-based producer, songwriter, artist, and multi-instrumentalist.

Hill has credits with Justin Bieber, Summer Walker, Lecrae, DaniLeigh, Drake, Social House, and Andy Mineo, amongst others. He is managed by Kristin Gregory and is set to release his debut EP later this year.

“We couldn’t be happier that we have an opportunity to work with Tommy,” said Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler, co-CEOs of Pulse Music Group. “In his early days, Tommy learned directly from production greats Royalty and Rodney Jerkins while working alongside them. Now Tommy has built a team and a flourishing empire of his own.

“It makes perfect sense to work with Tommy to continue this tradition of great talent helping to light the torches for the talented people they work with and to help give him the platform to do so by signing Taylor Hill. We look forward to even more big things ahead.”

“Tommy is an incredible hitmaker and having our Pulse creative crew working alongside him in a creative joint venture is exactly in line with our creative strategy to combine forces with the very best in creative talent,” said Ashley Calhoun, SVP and head of creative. “Taylor Hill already has many impressive credits under his belt. Kristin Gregory and Tommy Brown brought Taylor to us last summer. We started by setting up sessions with Taylor and several clients on our roster and the feedback from our roster was incredible after every session so we knew we wanted to make it official.”

“Relationships and trust are important,” said Tommy Brown. “We’ve put all of the right people in place here for Taylor. We’ve built a bond with the Pulse Music Group team. They aren’t satisfied with doing what everyone else out there is doing and they really believe in making songs that impact culture and creating a sanctuary for music creators. With all of us operating at such a high level creatively, and combining all of our resources together, we’ve got the right team in place to build something special here and take Taylor Hill over the top.”

“I’m happy to be joining Tommy in this great new partnership with Pulse Music Group,” said Taylor Hill. “They understand where I want to take my creative output and know the right way to get it there. With the Pulse Music Group team, I’m able to join a creative community built by music creators that’s going beyond the role of traditional music publishing.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Kristin Gregory (management); Tommy Brown; Taylor Hill; Ashley Calhoun, SVP/head of Creative, Pulse Music Group; and Scott Cutler, co-CEO, Pulse Music Group