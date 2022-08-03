Pulse Music promotes Annie Aberle to vice president of A&R

Pulse Music Group has promoted Annie Aberle to vice president, A&R.

Aberle was previously senior creative director, Pulse Music Group. She is based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports directly to Calhoun.

Her responsibilities include signing, developing and implementing creative strategy for the company’s roster of songwriters and producers.

“We built this company as a sanctuary for creative people that we believe are the very best at what they do,” said co-CEOs Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham. “We feel the same way about our executive team. We try and find the very best and support them as they support our clients. We want to give our artists every creative and commercial advantage.

“Annie has moved through the ranks at Pulse Music Group because she has impeccable taste and great creative instincts. She exemplifies our culture in the way she communicates and works with our clients to help them build their exceptional careers. Annie’s own career trajectory reflects our commitment to be a creative home that people with her talent thrive in. We’re thrilled to offer her this well-deserved promotion.”

Since joining Pulse Music Group in 2018, Aberle has contributed significantly to the development of the company’s pop roster. She works closely with Pulse client Tyler Johnson, who most recently co-wrote and produced Harry Styles' As It Was, as well as nine other songs on the Harry’s House LP. As It Was now has more than a billion Spotify streams.

Aberle’s roster also includes James Blake; Aldae (a shared client with Wide Eyed Entertainment), who renewed his publishing deal with Pulse in 2021 and has written songs for Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes; Andrew Jackson whose credits include Dua Lipa, Halsey, Eminem and Dominic Fike; artist and producer SG Lewis, who has collaborated with Dua Lipa, Nile Rodgers, Khalid, Robyn, Clairo, and Lucky Daye, and is signed to Capitol Records; and Jonah Christian, who recently co-wrote and produced on Normani’s Wild Side feat. Cardi B.

“Here at Pulse Music Group, we sign the one-of-a-kind talents,” said Aberle. “They are the best not only in their sophisticated levels of artistry, but also in how they do business, whether they’re at the top of their game or just getting their first cuts. My signings and my roster all embody a type of 'chosen family’, one that I am genuinely proud to work with on a daily basis. Artist development is something that we all take great pride in at Pulse. Many of the biggest hits in the history of our company have come from clients who we took chances on early on.

“Our ability to find talent early and surround these creatives with a dedicated team and bespoke strategy is something that feels unique to this place. There is no more passionate group of executives out there. I am beyond excited about what we are building. Thank you to Scott, Josh, Ashley who have given me the support and autonomy to help my clients reach their fullest potential.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Scott Cutler, co-CEO; Ashley Calhoun, president/head of creative; Annie Aberle, vice president of A&R; and Josh Abraham, co-CEO.