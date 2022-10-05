Ralph W. Peer named managing director of Peermusic Australia

Ralph W. Peer has been named managing director, Peermusic Australia, expanding his role within the independent music publishing firm to oversee creative and administrative operations for the company in the Australasia region.

Peer will be based out of the Sydney offices and will report jointly to Kathy Spanberger, Peermusic’s president of the region, and to Bill Gorjance, Peermusic’s worldwide CFO. Ralph W. Peer will also continue directing Peermusic initiatives as their vice president of Peermusic’s African and Middle East operations.

Kathy Spanberger said: “I’m confident that Ralph will be a driving force in the continued development of the company’s Australasian operations, working to maintain high standards for the Peermusic song catalogue as well as to sign and develop contemporary repertoire. Our entire Peermusic team joins me in wishing Ralph continued success as he works to provide our Peermusic songwriters and business partners with the upmost level of service and attention.”

Ralph W. Peer said: “I look forward to working with the Peermusic team in Sydney and further contributing to peermusic’s future while working to advance and build upon the career trajectories of our clients in the region. I’m thankful to Kathy and the Peermusic team for giving me the opportunity to lead our Australasian operations in the years ahead. It’s an incredible honor to work with a team that is so dedicated to giving our clients and business partners every advantage to help them succeed.”

In his new role, Peer will be expanding his responsibilities to oversee all creative and administrative operations in Australia, Fiji, New Guinea & New Zealand. The company represents many clients for sub-publishing in the region, including Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd; Sugar Music; Big Machine Music LLC, Soundgarden; Modern Works; and St. Nicolas Music.

In addition to creative and administrative operations, Ralph W. Peer will be working to expand Peermusic’s Film/TV business in the region with a focus on offering music supervision/scoring packages to local production companies in Australia and New Zealand.

Peer joined the company full-time in August 2019 working in Business Affairs in the London office while also assuming responsibilities for the company’s African and Middle East operations. In 2022, he was appointed managing director of the company’s South Africa office.

Peermusic was founded by Ralph S. Peer (Ralph W. Peer’s grandfather) in 1927. Peermusic is privately owned and has been led by the Peer family since its inception over 90 years ago.