Range Music Publishing agrees global admin deal with UMPG

Range Music Publishing has signed a global administration deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Range Music Publishing is a division of Range Media Partners, which has interests in music, film, television, production, comedy and sport. It has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville.

The new publishing agreement expands on Range Media Partners’ existing relationships with Universal Music Group’s Capitol Music Group and Virgin Music Group.

Range Music Publishing’s new deal with UMPG follows publishing client Sean Cook scoring his 10th straight week at No.1 on the US Hot 100 with Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy).

Range Music Publishing launched in 2023 with the goal of building a full-service boutique music publishing company to take advantage of synergies within the Range ecosystem.

In addition to Cook’s work on A Bar Song (Tipsy) and Paul Russell’s Lil Boo Thang, Range has also found success with Geoff Warburton (Tyler Hubbard’s Back Then Right Now, Luke Bryan’s But I Got a Beer in My Hand) and Tyler Dopps (No.1 dance radio hit Young & Foolish by Loud Luxury featuring Charlieonnafriday).

Range Publishing’s roster includes Cook, Warburton, Luke Grimes, Dylan Gossett, Grant Averill, Tyler Dopps, Two Fresh, Luke Niccoli, Simon Oscroft and Rudey, the latter six of whom will be included in this new deal.

Range Music represents a wide range of talent including Jack Harlow, Shaboozey, Tanya Tucker, Cordae, Pentatonix, Saweetie, Midland, Murda Beatz, Partynextdoor, Lauv, Alec Benjamin, Dylan Gossett, Max, Bazzi, Sean Douglas, Paul Russell, Wondagurl, Russell Dickerson and more.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at UMPG as we build Range Music Publishing and grow our global footprint,” said Casey Robison (pictured), head of Range Music Publishing. “UMPG’s impressive team will help us maximise creative opportunities while providing first class administration for our growing roster of artists and songwriters. We couldn’t be more proud to call UMPG our partners.”

Matt Graham, Range Media Partners co-founder and managing partner, added: “On behalf of our partnership we are thrilled to be formalising our longstanding relationship with UMPG. The collaboration ensures greater creative support and administration for our writers, producers and artists. Together, we are committed to connecting the dots across our myriad of talent as well as the varying facets of our film, tv, sports and gaming relationships.”

Jennifer Knoepfle, UMPG EVP and co-head of A&R, said: “In the short time Range has focused on publishing, they have already made a strong impact in the marketplace. Casey, Sam, Matt and team have a great ethos and vision and we are happy to be their admin partner on current and future endeavours.”

Range Music Publishing is helmed by Casey Robison, previously co-president and partner of Big Deal Music Group and executive vice president, A&R at Hipgnosis Songs Group. Sam Drake is VP of A&R and publishing, Federico Morris is director of A&R/artist manager and Megan Simon is A&R voordinator.

The publishing division is supported by Range Music’s entire partnership, which includes managing partners Matt Graham, Jack Minihan, Tyler Henry, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas, Evan Winiker, Cory Litwin and Shawn McSpadden, as well as partners Rachel Douglas, Ace Christian, Joel Zimmerman and Jared Cotter.

PHOTO CREDIT: Monica Reyes