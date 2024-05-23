Raye, Bruce Springsteen, Bernie Taupin and more honoured at Ivor Novello Awards 2024

Winners of The Ivors with Amazon Music have been revealed at the annual awards ceremony held at Grosvenor House, London.

In the 69th year of The Ivors, 26 songwriters and composers collected Ivor Novello Awards across 14 categories in recognition of outstanding achievements in songwriting and composing for screen.

Raye was presented with the award for Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music. She was described by the judges as having “the voice of a generation”.

The award follows Raye’s record haul at the BRITs. On top of the success with her own recordings, she has also previously written for artists including Charli XCX, Little Mix, Beyoncé, John Legend, Ellie Goulding and Zara Larsson.

Bruce Springsteen was in attendance to receive the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy, the highest honour the organisation bestows. In a historic moment for The Ivors, Springsteen became the first ever international songwriter that the Academy has inducted into its Fellowship, recognising his outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting and impact on the UK’s cultural landscape.

Best Album was awarded to Black Classical Music, written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey. It represents a major result for the burgeoning London jazz scene.

This year’s Special International Award celebrated the career and influence of Lana Del Rey, who has six UK No.1 albums.

Celebrating outstanding originality in songwriting, Best Contemporary Song was claimed by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit and Raven Bush of Speakers Corner Quartet alongside Kae Tempest for Geronimo Blues. It is the first Ivor Novello Award that these songwriters have received.

Having won the 2023 Rising Star Award, Victoria Canal’s rise as an artist and songwriter was marked with a win for Best Song Musically and Lyrically with Black Swan, alongside Jonny Lattimer and Eg White. The song was performed live at the awards ceremony.

Dave, Central Cee, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie together won PRS for Music Most Performed Work for their collaboration on Sprinter, the biggest song of 2023 for a UK act. Dave and Central Cee have previously been nominated for Songwriter of the Year, with Dave claiming the award in 2022.

Grime legend Skepta was recognised with the Visionary Award with Amazon Music.

Now in its fifth year, the Rising Star Award went to Master Peace, whose songwriting was praised for its intelligent blend of genres whilst demonstrating his ambition and promise.

Bernie Taupin was recognised with the Ivor Novello for Outstanding Contribution to British Music. It is the ninth Ivor Novello awarded to Bernie Taupin, 50 years on from his first win for Daniel with Sir Elton John in 1974. Known for his longstanding songwriting partnership with Sir Elton, he has also written for artists such as Starship, Heart, Willie Nelson, Courtney Love and Brian Wilson.

KT Tunstall received the Outstanding Song Collection with PRS for Music award, recognising her creative trail across a 20-year career.

We know that, because they are chosen by our peers, our awards are incredibly meaningful to their recipients Tom Gray

In the screen composition categories, Jerskin Fendrix’s debut film score for the critically acclaimed Poor Things starring Emma Stone took home Best Original Film Score.

Arthur Sharpe won Best Television Soundtrack with his original composition for The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies. This is the second time the British composer has won the award, also claiming it in 2022 with his score for Landscapers.

The award for Best Original Video Game Score went to Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “On behalf of The Ivors Academy and all the songwriters and composers we represent, it’s an honour to recognise extraordinary work and brilliant individuals behind it. We know that, because they are chosen by our peers, our awards are incredibly meaningful to their recipients. Ultimately, everyone knows that The Ivors define exceptional craft so a huge congratulations to all our winners.”

Title sponsor Amazon Music livestreamed from behind the scenes at the awards ceremony on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

In celebration of The Ivors 2024, Amazon Music have released three new Amazon Music Original tracks. American singer-songwriter Mette has covered Bennie and The Jets (Amazon Music Original) by Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

Meanwhile, The War on Drugs have paid tribute to Fellow of The Ivors Academy, Bruce Springsteen, with two brand new covers of his classic tracks Dry Lightning (Amazon Music Original) and Highway 29 (Amazon Music Original).

The official playlist for The Ivors 2024 on Amazon Music showcases songs by the winners and nominees of this year’s awards.

IVOR NOVELLO AWARDS 2024 WINNERS

BEST ALBUM



BLACK CLASSICAL MUSIC written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey

Performed by Yussef Dayes, music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Sentric Music

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

GERONIMO BLUES written by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit, Raven Bush and Kae TempestPerformed by Speakers Corner Quartet feat. Kae Tempest, music published in the UK by Warp Publishing and Domino Publishing Company

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

BLACK SWAN written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White

Performed by Victoria Canal, music published in the UK by Second Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Universal Music Publishing

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

SPRINTER written by Central Cee, Dave, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie

Performed by Dave & Central Cee, music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing

RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Master Peace

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

Poor Things

composed by Jerskin Fendrix

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies

composed by Arthur Sharpe

music published in the UK by BDi Music obo Sister Pictures and Rights Worldwide

ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP

Bruce Springsteen

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Raye

SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL



Lana Del Rey



VISIONARY AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Skepta

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO BRITISH MUSIC

Bernie Taupin

OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION WITH PRS FOR MUSIC

KT Tunstall