'Raye is a true original': UK hitmaker renews publishing deal with Warner Chappell

Raye has one of the biggest singles of the year – Escapism feat. 070 Shake – and a Top 3 debut album.

Warner Chappell has been a key partner during the campaign, and it’s emerged that the relationship is set to continue. Raye has renewed her publishing deal with Warner Chappell, who first signed her in 2016. The new deal covers catalogue – including multiple chart singles – and future recordings.

Raye’s single Escapism (Human Re Sources/The Orchard) became her first No.1 and has sales to date of 1,228,614 (Official Charts Company). It has amassed more than a billion streams, securing Raye one of the first BRIT Billions Awards.

Her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, peaked at No.2 in the UK, where it was shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize. The album also topped the charts in Ireland and Denmark, as well as going Top 10 in 24 countries, and reached No.1 in Spotify’s Top Album chart.

Raye’s songwriting has been recognised with an Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song for Escapism, and she’s also been nominated for four BRIT Awards.

Raye said: "I’m very grateful to the Warner Chappell family for supporting me as a songwriter and I’m looking forward to us beginning another chapter together.”

Amber Davis, SVP, head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK, said: “I’m over the moon to get the opportunity to continue working with Raye. She’s an unparalleled global songwriter and performer and I genuinely believe we’re still only at the beginning of her story and she’s going to continue to go from strength to strength.”

Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music, added: “Raye is a true original. She writes from the heart and pours herself into every performance. We’re delighted that she’s placed her faith in us again and look forward to supporting her creative genius in the years ahead.”

Raye has been performing My 21st Century Blues as direct support for SZA, Kali Uchis and Lewis Capaldi’s respective sold-out 2023 world tours across North America, Europe and the UK. From September 2023, Raye will commence the second instalment of her world tour with 45 dates across North America, Europe, the UK and Australia.

PHOTO: (L-R) Thomas Van Melkebeek, Ed Condon, Abby Keen, Lauren Keen, Sarah Keen, Paul Keen, Raye, Amber Davis, Shani Gonzales, Agatha Dawson-Amoah