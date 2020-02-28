Reach Music Publishing joins IMPEL for global collective licensing

Reach Music has signed up to IMPEL for digital licensing globally.

The publisher, including its affiliate Reach Global, is an independent music that controls its own worldwide copyright administration and royalty collections through a network of direct society affiliations and sub-publishers.

The company, founded and owned by Michael Closter, is entering its 27th year of business.

Reach represents and administers songwriters and artist catalogues in all genres, including Common, Danzig, Ice-T, The Knack, Lisa Loeb, John Mayer, Nate Dogg and Romanthony among many others.

Representative titles administered by Reach and to be represented by IMPEL include interests in Beth by Kiss, The Chain by Fleetwood Mac, Handclap by Fitz and The Tantrums, My Sharona by The Knack, 99 Problems by Jay Z, One More Time by Daft Punk, Stay by Lisa Loeb, Too Legit To Quit by MC Hammer and Your Body is a Wonderland by John Mayer.

IMPEL is the international collective licensing agency representing digital music publishing rights. It is 100% owned and controlled by its members, which include independent publishers such as Bucks Music Group, Beggars Music, Reservoir Music, Kassner Music CTM, ABKCO, Truelove Music, Faber Music and Mute Song.

Michael Closter, president of Reach Music, said: “I respect the strong independent publishers that are part of the IMPEL collective, and spoke with many of them to discuss IMPEL and also the servicing by SACEM. Their high marks and recommendations were key to this decision. I’m pleased to join IMPEL and to be an active participant of this collective.”

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams said: “It's fantastic to be welcoming Michael and Reach Music into the IMPEL collective. Our international footprint is growing all the time and this is great news for IMPEL members. We are truly a global organisation with global ambitions and the impact of our combined expertise and aggregated market share is extremely positive for us all.”