Reach Music Publishing signs deal with estate of Romanthony

Reach Music Publishing has entered into an exclusive worldwide administration deal with the estate of Romanthony. It covers the DJ, producer and singer’s full catalogue of over 100 songs, including his share of the global hit One More Time by Daft Punk.

One More Time, which featured Romanthony on vocals, was released as the lead track from Daft Punk’s 2001 album Discovery. The LP featured another Romanthony/Daft Punk collaboration, Too Long.

One More Time features in the current advertising campaign, soundtrack album and movie for the Trolls animation sequel Trolls World Tour.

Born Anthony Moore in New Jersey, Romanthony was a DJ, producer and vocalist who consistently recorded from 1991 through to his untimely death in 2013 at age 45.

Michael Closter, president and owner of Reach Music said: “Romanthony was a great DJ and artist, and his body of work is full of real gems. We’re thrilled to be entrusted with his valuable catalogue, and to work closely with the attorney for the estate, Ken Abdo, as well as Romanthony’s daughter, Ashley Johnson.”

Ashley Johnson said: “I sincerely appreciate the Reach team’s enthusiasm, hard work and dedication to preserving and celebrating my father’s music.”

Reach represents and administers John Mayer, Common, Zac Brown, Danzig, Ice-T, The Knack, Lisa Loeb, Public Enemy and Lindsey Stirling, among others.