Reach Music steps up publishing deal with Young Fyre

Reach Music Publishing has signed a global deal for the catalogue and administration rights of writer/producer Young Fyre.

The acquisition covers works released by the Iowan musician (real name Tremaine Winfrey) between 2008-20, including 135 songs spanning hip-hop, Latin and pop by acts including Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, Trinidad James, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, T-Pain, Britney Spears and Lil Wayne.

Young Fyre was previously signed to T-Pain's publishing company, Nappy Boy Music, in partnership with Chase Music Publishing.

Reach Music was brought in to administer worldwide publishing and was this summer offered the opportunity to acquire the full publisher and partial writer’s share of Young Fyre catalogue.

We're thrilled to have this opportunity Michael Closter, Reach

Reach Music Publishing was founded in New York and is now headquartered in Burbank California. Its roster comprises the writers behind songs by John Mayer, Common, Zac Brown, Ice-T, The Knack, Lisa Loeb, Sierra Hull, Public Enemy, Chuck D, Danzig, Romanthony and Lindsey Stirling.

Michael Closter, president and owner of Reach Music, said: "We always enjoyed working with Young Fyre and administering his catalog. We're thrilled to have been given this opportunity to acquire the catalogue and deepen our business with him."

Reach’s Scott Rubin said: "We look forward to continuing our work with the Young Fyre catalogue and doing everything we can to generate income and activity for these songs."