Record numbers attend IMPF Global Music Summit Palma 2024

The global independent music publishing community gathered in record numbers for the third edition of IMPF’s Global Music Summit Palma and its connected Songwriting Camp last week.

A total of 500 delegates, made up of independent music publishers, partners and industry colleagues, travelled from all over the world to Palma de Mallorca from Tuesday, October 1 to Friday October 4.

The IMPF Global Music Summit and Songwriting Camp is made possible through co-financing from the EU’s Creative Europe Programme, in partnership with 22D Music and Kemper Music Group.

It was backed this year by a long list of big-name sponsors, including Roba Music Publishing, TRO Essex Music Group, CTM Publishing, Salt, BumaStemra, Raleigh Music Group, ICE Services, Budde Music, AMRA, Bucks Music Group, Downtown, GC Partners, Mint Services, On Music, Reel Muzik Werks, Reservoir Media, Sacem, Spotify, Oyez! and Session Studio.

More than 60 speakers featured on this year’s programme of panel sessions covering the most pressing issues facing independent music publishers in 2024 including AI, DEI, the rise of rights management entities, creative entrepreneurship, and mergers and acquisitions.

The event was headlined by three heavyweight keynote speakers in Golnar Khosrowshahi (founder and CEO, Reservoir), David Israelite (president and CEO, National Music Publishers' Association), and Mike O’Neill (President and CEO, BMI).

Meanwhile, the Palma Songwriting Camp ran alongside the IMPF Music Summit from September 29 to October 3. It saw 20 writers/artists, selected by a committee, collaborating in groups at Palma Music Studios. The project culminated in a listening session open to all Palma delegates.

The IMPF Global Music Summit Palma 2025 has already been confirmed to take place on October 7-10 next year.

IMPF President Annette Barrett said: “It’s been fantastic to bring the global independent music publishing community together once again in Palma. The Summit’s delegation has increased to 500 this year and you can really feel the difference: It’s been such a busy event with a real buzz running throughout. From the conference rooms at the Palma Marina Hotel to the terrace at The Victoria, there has been such a vibrant atmosphere across the four days.

“So many of the delegates compared this year’s event to those early Midem days. It really feels like a threshold has been crossed in 2024. I’d like to say a huge thank you to all who came, the panelists that made our programme so engaging and to our three keynote speakers who really captured everyone’s interest.”

MAIN IMAGE: (L-R) Creative Entrepreneurship panel IMPF 2024 with Alexi Cory-Smith (Bella Figura Music) Jedd Katrancha (Downtown Music Holdings) Arrien Molema (CIAM) Jamie Hartman (songwriter and entrepreneur) Karen Beach (MyBrandworx).