Red Triangle sign global publishing deal with BMG

Songwriting/production duo Red Triangle have signed an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with BMG.

Consisting of Rick Parkhouse and George Tizzard, Red Triangle have sold over 15 million records, working with acts such as Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Green Day, James Arthur, Machine Gun Kelly, Little Mix, The Vamps, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Lukas Graham, Take That, Faouzia and Sabrina Carpenter.

They are currently working with the likes of James Arthur, Alesso, Jared Leto and Jason Derulo.

Lisa Cullington, BMG VP of creative UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Red Triangle to the BMG family. George and Rick are incredible talents with so much drive, passion and ambition. We feel extremely lucky to be part of their creative team and their next chapter.”

They share the same energy we do and they are absolutely the team to work with us to help us achieve our goals Red Triangle

Red Triangle said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Lisa, Ciara and the whole BMG team. They are incredibly pro-active, forward thinking and we already have a great working relationship. They share the same energy we do and they are absolutely the team to work with us to help us achieve our goals. Even though the world has been turned on its head, we’re working harder than ever and feel like we’re creating our best work yet.”

Ross Gautreau of Karma Artists Management, which represents Red Triangle, added: ‘It’s great to work with the whole team at BMG alongside Red Triangle. We all share the same global ambitions and having them alongside us to continue building upon Red Triangle’s success is really exciting.”

PHOTO (L-R): Jordan Jay (Karma Artists Management), Lisa Cullington (BMG), Ciara Newell (BMG), Rick Parkhouse (Red Triangle), Ross Gautreau (Karma Artists Management), George Tizzard (Red Triangle). *Picture taken pre-Covid 19.

