Rekodi Music secures investment from Station 12

Rekodi Music has announced that it has secured investment from Station 12.

Founded by Keecia Ellis, Rekodi Music is a newly-formed publishing company that is currently building its roster. It pledges to support artists, writers and producers in navigating the copyright business to safeguard their work.

Ellis, whose father Alton Ellis helped pioneer rocksteady music, was part of Power Up’s 2022 cohort. The executive founded Rekodi Music in recognition of the fact that Caribbean musicians “have not traditionally received adequate support and guidance in terms of intellectual property”.

The business has secured investment from Station 12, which specialises in sports and entertainment.

Keecia Ellis said: “We are incredibly grateful for the trust and belief placed in us by Station 12. Their expertise, resources, and network will undoubtedly prove invaluable as we navigate new opportunities and scale our operations. This is not only a major milestone for Rekodi Music but also holds a deeply meaningful connection personally. Being the daughter of reggae music pioneer Alton Ellis definitely placed a natural love of Jamaican music and ignited a strong desire to make a positive difference in the music industry.”

Ellis said the partnership with Station 12 marks “an important step in our journey towards growth and expansion”.

“The support and confidence shown by Station 12 will enable us to accelerate our plans, strengthen our market position and propel us towards achieving our ambitious goals and vision for the future,” she said. “Thank you to all our supporters for being a part of our network and for your unwavering support.”

Station12 founder Patrick Bradley added: “We are truly delighted to invest behind Keecia and her vision for Rekodi Music. Rights are at the very heart of the creative economy but many artists have been badly served, with a lack of transparency around how their rights are secured and exploited. Keecia brings her knowledge of the business of music together with a strong desire to ensure artists are properly recognised and protected.”