Relative Music and Sony Music Publishing sign Nick Donley

Relative Music Group, in partnership with Sony Music Publishing, has signed country music hitmaker Nick Donley to a worldwide publishing agreement.

Nick Donley has crafted songs including Sittin’ Pretty by Florida Georgia Line, Unapologetically Country by Hardy, That Ain’t Me No More by Matt Stellm and many more.

Nick Donley said: "Relative Music is a small family with a big vision and I'm grateful to call it my songwriting home. I couldn't be more excited to work with this driven creative tight-knit group of people."

Dennis Matkosky, founder, Relative Music Group, said: “We've been wanting to work with Nick for quite a while now, and I am so excited it finally happened. Nick is a perfect fit for Relative – he brings great ideas and a work ethic that won't quit, and he is a great hang. We have an amazing team between Relative and our Sony Family, and we can't wait to get to work.”

Hardy, partner, Relative Music Group, said: “I'm so excited to start working with Nick Donley. I've heard and have been a fan of his songs for a long time and I'm happy that he is finally a part of this team. Nick is a hardworking, positive guy with a ‘go get it’ attitude, which is exactly what we need here at Relative. Nick is also one of the first people I ever met in this town, and after 11 years, I'm proud to see such a full circle moment come together. Welcome to the family, Nick.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Dennis Matkosky, Michael Hardy, Nick Donley, Jesse Matkosky