Reservoir acquires catalogue of Greg Kihn

Reservoir Media has acquired the rights to the catalogue of rock artist and songwriter Greg Kihn.

The deal includes publishing, recording and distribution rights to Kihn’s Beserkley Records era catalogue. It features some of his most famous songs, such as Jeopardy and The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em).

Greh Kihn said: “I’m very excited to be partnering with Reservoir on this acquisition. David [Hoffman] and the team are ‘Kihndrid’ spirits and passionate supporters of me and my catalogue, and I know they will take the greatest care of my musical legacy.”

David Hoffman, Reservoir vice president of A&R and marketing, said: “Greg’s music is cemented in rock and roll history. Jeopardy and The Breakup Song remain staples on classic rock and ’80s radio.

“I’ve been a fan of Greg’s since seeing the video for Jeopardy on MTV as a kid, and it means a lot to me and Reservoir to expand our relationship with Greg and continue supporting his tremendous legacy for a long time to come.”

Kihn has had an extensive career as a solo artist, as well as the lead for the Greg Kihn Band. Throughout the late 1970s and into the 1980s, he had 13 songs chart on the US Hot 100.

The Breakup Song has featured in HBO’s The Sopranos, Miramax’s Beautiful Girls and Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V, among others.

To date, he has released a total of 23 albums, including live albums, with the most recent being 2017’s ReKihndled.