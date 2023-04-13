Reservoir acquires catalogue of hip-hop producer and artist Mannie Fresh

Reservoir Media has acquired the catalogue of multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer and artist Byron Thomas, professionally known as Mannie Fresh. The deal includes both publishing and recorded music rights.

Mannie Fresh spent a large portion of his career producing for Cash Money Records. He was the label’s only in-house producer when the company started in 1991.

He is credited with producing nearly all the songs across 15 multi-platinum, platinum, or gold albums for Cash Money from 1998 to 2004, including projects by Juvenile, Lil Wayne, TI, BG, and Hot Boys. Mannie Fresh produced smash hit songs like Back That Azz Up by Juvenile, Go DJ by Lil Wayne, Top Back by TI.

He also performed as part of the hip-hop duo Big Tymers, alongside Bryan Williams, professionally known as Birdman. Together they released five albums and several hit singles, including Get Your Roll On, Number One Stunna, This Is How We Do, and more.

Fresh continues to work with some of hip-hop’s biggest stars, including Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Big KRIT and Young Jeezy. His catalogue has been sampled by artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, among others.

Mannie Fresh said: “It’s great to be joining up with Faith Newman and the entire Reservoir team. I’m grateful for their support, and I know they’ll take care of my music.”

Faith Newman, Reservoir’s executive vice president of A&R and catalogue development, said: “Mannie’s clever production cultivated a powerful moment for Southern hip-hop, and his distinctive sound helped pave the way for other producers for years to come. I have personally been a fan of his for decades, and it’s a pleasure to bring him into the Reservoir family.”

Rell Lafargue, Reservoir president and chief operating officer, said, “I was born and raised in Louisiana and witnessed Mannie’s meteoric rise from a local DJ in New Orleans to a globally acclaimed producer, writer, and performer who helped break some of the genre’s biggest talents. It means a lot to me to continue to build Reservoir’s connection to creators like Mannie, who represents the highest calibre of contemporary music from New Orleans, and we’re pleased to be the new stewards of his hit music.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Rell Lafargue, Reservoir President & COO, Mannie Fresh, Faith Newman, Reservoir EVP of A&R and Catalogue Development, Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir Founder & CEO