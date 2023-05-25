Reservoir acquires catalogue of Miami Sound Machine songwriter Enrique "Kiki" Garcia

Reservoir Media has signed a new deal with songwriter Enrique “Kiki” Garcia to acquire rights to his full catalogue.

The catalogue includes the international hit Conga performed by Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Miami Sound Machine released 11 studio albums. Garcia solely penned some of the band’s most successful tracks, including their 1984 breakout Dr Beat and their 1985 global hit Conga – their signature song with Gloria Estefan.

Garcia also co-wrote several tracks alongside Gloria Estefan, including 1-2-3, Give It Up and Rhythm Is Gonna Get You for the group’s final album, Let it Loose. The triple-platinum (US) album was the most successful of their career.

After leaving the band, Garcia continued his musical success working with top Latin artists like Chayenne, El Puma, Julio Iglesias and many others, earning a Grammy nomination and winning a Clio Award for his work on the 1992 Rock The Vote campaign.

He ran successful production and publishing companies, and had a record label distributed by BMG at the time.

Enrique “Kiki” Garcia said: “You never write a song thinking you’re creating an anthem that will be loved around the world. ‘Conga’ is just that. I’m really excited that Reservoir will be taking the lead with my music and elevating it to the level it’s always deserved.”

Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir’s founder & CEO, added: “Kiki has contributed so much to the face of modern music as we know it. His collaborations with the Miami Sound Machine brought Latin music to mainstream audiences.

“Embarking on this deal with Kiki marks a notable expansion of our rights in Latin American music and is an exciting opportunity to further diversify our catalogue while maintaining our focus on acquiring the rights to evergreen hits.”