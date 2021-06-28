Reservoir acquires catalogue of rock producer Tom Werman

Reservoir has announced the acquisition of the producer catalogue of Tom Werman.

The deal for the rock producer’s catalogue includes 100% of his producer rights for all of his works including the US No.1 Every Rose Has Its Thorn by Poison.

Werman began his career as an A&R executive for Epic Records, signing rock acts including REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, Ted Nugent, Molly Hatchet and Boston, before shifting focus to record producing. He went on to contribute to 23 gold and platinum records for artists and bands such as Mother’s Finest, Ted Nugent, Cheap Trick, Molly Hatchet, Blue Oyster Cult, Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, Lita Ford, Dokken, Kix, LA Guns and Poison.

In addition to Every Rose Has Its Thorn, some of Werman’s evergreen productions include Poison’s Nothin’ But A Good Time, Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Gonna Take It and I Wanna Rock, Motley Crue’s Girls, Girls, Girls, and Cheap Trick’s Surrender, among many others.

Tom Werman said: “It’s gratifying to make this agreement with Faith Newman and the Reservoir team who genuinely care about my work, and I’m glad to have found such avid supporters.”

Faith Newman, Reservoir EVP, A&R and catalogue development, said: “From the powerful, iconic hits to the deeper cuts, Tom’s contributions to rock as we know it are indelible. We are honoured to now include them as part of the Reservoir catalogue.”

“I am so happy to continue to represent Tom, from when he produced amazing albums back in the day to this new deal with Reservoir,” said Marvin Katz, Werman’s attorney. “We are thankful to the great Reservoir team for all their enthusiasm.”