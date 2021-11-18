Reservoir acquires Dallas Austin catalogue including hits by Pink, Gwen Stefani and TLC

Reservoir Media has acquired hit songs by songwriter and producer Dallas Austin.

Austin’s catalogue spans several decades and includes hit songs such as Boyz II Men’s Motownphilly, several hits from Madonna’s Bedtime Stories, Gwen Stefani’s Cool, Pink’s Just Like a Pill, Michael Jackson’s 2 Bad, and many more.

Austin notably collaborated on five tracks on TLC’s debut album Ooooooohhh... On the TLC Tip. He went on to contribute to two US No.1s for the group, writing and producing 1994’s Creep, and co-writing and producing 1999’s Unpretty.

"Dallas Austin is a legendary producer with legacy songs,” said Austin’s catalogue manager Liz Garner of Garner Group Music. “I knew if we were going to find a partner for these hit songs, it would have to be with someone we could build with in the future. Reservoir was the one.”

Reservoir EVP, A&R and catalogue development, Faith Newman, added: “Dallas’ catalogue is deep with great cuts, and we are so happy to bring some of his fantastic music to Reservoir. We look forward to continuing his music’s legacy.”