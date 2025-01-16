Reservoir acquires publishing catalogue of Lastrada Entertainment

Reservoir Media has acquired the publishing catalogue of Lastrada Entertainment.

Founded by Herb Moelis in 1987 as a family company, Lastrada is operated by his children Stephen Moelis and Larry Moelis.

Over the last four decades, the company has grown to represent over 5,600 compositions, across all genres from the 1960s through to contemporary songs. The catalogue includes chart-topping and Grammy-winning titles.

Songs in the catalogue include Jim Croce’s Bad, Bad Leroy Brown and Time In A Bottle, Love Will Keep Us Together by Captain & Tennille, More Bounce To The Ounce by Zapp, and The Whispers’ And The Beat Goes On, among many others.

The catalogue’s longevity has been boosted by sampling, including on California Love by 2Pac, We Belong Together by Mariah Carey and Will Smith’s Miami, as well as many more.

The catalogue also features popular songs performed by music icons including Neil Sedaka, Dolly Parton, Glen Campbell, The Carpenters, Pitbull, Eminem, Notorious BIG, Leon Bridges and HER.

Rell Lafargue, Reservoir president and chief operating officer, said: “We have long admired Lastrada and the incredible catalogue that the Moelis family has curated over the years. Stephen and Larry’s deep knowledge of the music and their dedication to innovative sampling and syncs have elevated this catalogue to iconic status.”

He added: “We are honoured that Reservoir is now the home to the songs of Lastrada, and we look forward to preserving the legacy the Moelis family has built and ensuring its continued success.”

Stephen Moelis, Lastrada’s president of music publishing, said: “The Moelis family takes pride in the catalogue of hits we were part of, and in the personal relationships we forged with our incredibly talented songwriters. Passing the creative torch to Reservoir is the natural next step to continue the work we started with our father 40 years ago, and we wish to thank Golnar Khosrowshahi, Rell Lafargue, and the entire Reservoir team as they become stewards of some of the great songs of all time.”