Reservoir acquires Sorted Noise catalogue

Music Week Award-winning publisher Reservoir has made a move, snapping up Nashville sync specialist Sorted Noise in a new deal.

Reservoir, which picked up the inaugural Independent Publisher Of The Year gong at yesterday’s 2020 Music Week Awards, has acquired Sorted Noise’s catalogue of masters and publishing copyrights, which include music heard in shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Mad Men and Glee and on adverts for brands such as Ikea, DKNY and Nutella.

“Sorted Noise’s creative approach to the sync market and incredible track record speaks for itself,” said Rell Lafargue, Reservoir president and COO. “Their innovation in this space is exactly the kind of forward-thinking approach that we look for in a partner and we’re proud to be bringing this value-add to our songwriters and catalogue.”

As part of the deal, Sorted Noise will run sync-focused songwriting bootcamps featuring Resrvoir songwriters and also run camps dedicated to creating new covers of classic Reservoir copyrights. Reservoir songwriters Jim Beanz, Beatchild, Bexar, Tristan Bushman, Noby Sidez and French Braids have already taken part in camps, with Sam Sumser, WatchTheDuck, Black Grapefruit, and Emily Earle also scheduled to participate in future events.

Future camps will take place in London, Copenhagen and other locations beyond SN’s Nashville base.

“Sync camps themselves aren’t unique, but what is unique, is a company like Reservoir bringing a team on board to exclusively focus on their roster and catalogue,” said Sorted Noise co-founder and partner, Josh Collum. “It allows us to truly get to know their artists, writers, producers, and songs, and this better understanding ultimately leads to better art. It’s strategic and forward-thinking, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

Scott Cresto, Reservoir EVP of sync & marketing, who previously worked with Sorted Noise in his capacity as president of sync agency Music Alternatives, said: “We had great success with the Sorted Noise crew at Music Alternatives the past several years. We’re looking forward to continuing and expanding upon that success now that they have been brought into the Reservoir fold.”

PHOTO: The Reservoir & Sorted Noise teams in the days before Covid-19 (Back row, L-R) Scott Cresto (Reservoir EVP sync & marketing), Spek (Reservoir EVP international & emerging markets), Beatchild (Reservoir writer), Hannah Miller (artist), French Braids (Reservoir writer), Jason Collum (co-founder & partner, Sorted Noise), Perrin Lamb (head of A&R & partner, Sorted Noise), (Front row, L-R) Josh Collum (co-founder & partner, Sorted Noise), Holley Maher (artist), Camm (artist), Jim Beanz (Reservoir writer).