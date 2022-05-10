Reservoir and PopArabia acquire Egyptian label 100Copies

Reservoir Media and PopArabia have agreed an acquisition and a signing deal in Egypt.

PopArabia, which has a joint venture with Reservoir, is a music publisher and independent music company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). It is pursuing an emerging markets growth strategy.

The two companies have signed Egyptian rapper and singer Mohamed Ramadan to a worldwide publishing deal, which includes hits from his catalogue and future releases.

With over one million Spotify monthly listeners and more than 20 million Instagram followers, Ramadan has cultivated a strong fanbase and is “primed for success beyond the MENA region”, according to Reservoir/PopArabia. He is currently working on new material, which features collaborations with international artists and producers.

Reservoir and PopArabia separately announced the acquisition of Egyptian label 100Copies, as well as a joint venture with the company to sign and develop Egyptian talent.

Mohamed Ramadan said: “I’m very happy to be entering this new deal with Reservoir and PopArabia. I look forward to reaching next levels together.”

An early champion of Mahraganat, the Egyptian musical genre that originally emerged in 2011, 100Copies was founded in 2006 by Cairo-based producer Mahmoud Refaat.

The label made early investments in the genre, inspired by young musicians mixing Arabic rap with electronic music and traditional Egyptian elements, including breakout duo El Sawareekh. Their track Laa has generated over 100 million views on YouTube and helped establish them across the Arab world and through the diaspora.

Egyptian artists have long been a driving force in Arabic popular music Spek

These two Egyptian-based deals further diversify Reservoir and PopArabia’s growing presence in the region, supported by Twofour54, Abu Dhabi’s media zone that is home to the region’s entertainment industry.

Reservoir and PopArabia’s other recent signings include Lebanese music icon Zeid Hamdan, Moroccan superstar 7liwa and artist collective ARXP Cartel.

Reservoir Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi said: “MENA was the world’s fastest growing region in 2021, with revenue growth of 35%, according to the IFPI’s recent report. We are proud to have created a robust presence in the market ahead of that growth through our work with PopArabia.

“We look forward to further solidifying Reservoir as an influential player in these markets and simultaneously fulfilling our commitment to facilitate the movement and cultural impact of Eastern talent in the West.”

“It’s really gratifying to see the goals of our Reservoir and PopArabia partnership continuing to come to fruition through these new deals across regional talent,” added Spek, PopArabia Founder and Reservoir EVP of international and emerging markets. “In particular, Egyptian artists have long been a driving force in Arabic popular music; the deals with Mohamed and 100Copies offer important opportunities for PopArabia. We will continue executing its regional strategy by establishing our footprint as a major player in Arabic music, investing in catalogues and talent, and taking this music to all corners of the globe.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Spek and Mahmoud Refaat