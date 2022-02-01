Reservoir announces publishing deal with writer-producer Oak Felder

Independent music company Reservoir has announced a publishing deal with writer-producer Warren 'Oak' Felder.

The deal includes Felder's future works and expands on a joint venture established in 2017, which saw Reservoir sign Felder's songwriting and producing collective The Orphanage.

Felder rose to prominence as part of production duo Pop & Oak. As a producer he has had hits with artists including Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, The Chainsmokers, and more.

Felder said: “I am so glad to continue this journey in a new way with an amazing team of dedicated, hard-working, creative, and impressive people. Reservoir has already been a fantastic partner for helping to grow my publishing company and I’m looking forward to putting even more awards on the walls with them.”

Reservoir executive vice president, global creative director Donna Caseine added: “Oak has been a member of the Reservoir family for several years now, through our joint venture, and we could not be happier to deepen that relationship and officially bring him into the fold as a talent on the roster. As we expand our business, one of our goals is to represent creative talents who are at the top of their game and the very best at what they do, and that is Oak.”

Photo: (L-R) Rell Lafargue (president and COO – Reservoir), Golnar Khosrowshahi (founder and CEO – Reservoir), Warren 'Oak' Felder, Donna Caseine (EVP, Global Creative Director – Reservoir)