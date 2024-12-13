Reservoir expands partnership with hitmaker Serban Cazan

Reservoir Media has confirmed a new deal with global hitmaker Serban Cazan.

Reservoir has worked with the Romanian-born producer and songwriter since 2022, and under the new deal will continue to represent his entire catalogue and future works, including Mantra by South Korean rapper and singer Jennie. The single became Jennie's first solo entry on the Hot 100 and the highest-charting song by a Korean female solo artist on the UK singles chart (No.37).

Cazan has collaborated on hits for some of Romania's most prominent performers and has also worked alongside international award-winning writers including Oak Felder, JinJin, MNEK, Billen Ted, and more.

In addition, Cazan co-wrote and co-produced Praising You (feat. Fatboy Slim) by Rita Ora. He also collaborated on the 2023 hit Can’t Forget You by James Carter and Ofenbach feat. James Blunt, as well as singles by Beverley Knight.

Earlier this year, Cazan teamed up with Oak Felder to collaborate on several tracks, including the lead title single from Rag’n’Bone Man’s new album, What Do You Believe In? In addition, Cazan has upcoming singles with Jojo, Haven Madison, Morgan and Tom Walker.

Reservoir’s new deal with Cazan stems from the company’s joint venture with Romdrops, a US production and publishing venture formed with Hahaha Productions of Bucharest and partnered with Los Angeles-based producer Oak Felder and Milk & Honey Management.

On signing the new deal, Cazan said: “The past three years have been remarkable working with both Romdrops and Reservoir across a number of continents. I am super excited to continue my relationship with them both and look forward to an amazing future together.”

Donna Caseine, Reservoir executive vice president, global creative director, said: “Serban is an exciting talent and has deftly established himself as a sought-after collaborator. It has been really inspiring to watch his star continue to rise over the last few years, with his latest hit Mantra storming the global charts.

“Our team is also looking forward to expanding our partnerships with Romdrops and Milk & Honey Management, helping to support our creators.”

Peter Coquillard, head of international and manager of Milk & Honey, added: “Serban is a perfect reminder that you never know which corner of the world the next great talent may come from. We are thrilled, as both Milk & Honey and partners in Romdrops, to continue this journey with him and Reservoir for years to come.”

PHOTO: Blejan Daniel