Reservoir forms JV with American Idol producer 19 Entertainment

Reservoir Media has formed a new joint venture with American Idol producer 19 Entertainment.

Through the relationship, Reservoir and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, will aim to sign new music publishing deals with the contestants featured on the longstanding series.

Reservoir will develop their songwriting with support from the company’s creative and marketing teams. The companies will also work alongside 19 Entertainment’s label partner, BMG.

American Idol, which is currently in its sixth season on ABC and 21st season overall, features host and producer Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Prior winners and contestants from the show include Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and many more. Collectively, contestants from American Idol have generated more than 50 Grammy nominations.

John Ozier, Reservoir executive vice president of creative, said: “American Idol has not only defined music competition television for over 20 years, but also launched amazing music careers. It is really exciting to work with 19 Entertainment to get in on the ground floor and invest in the journeys of the talented contestants beyond the show.”

Rell Lafargue, Reservoir president and chief operating officer, added: “Reservoir has always pledged to help developing artists grow with bespoke support from our creative team, and we are happy to have the opportunity to demonstrate that commitment alongside 19 Entertainment and American Idol, a brand that has been supporting developing artists for over two decades.

“From John Ozier and Greg Gallo in Nashville to Donna Caseine in LA, to Charlie Pinder and Annette Barrett in London and more, we look forward to putting the global Reservoir creative resources into these deals.”

Elissa Felman, vice president of music under Sony Pictures Television, said: “For the past few years, we at 19 have been hyper-focused on turning 19 into an artist development hub, signing artists from the incredible pool of talent discovered by the team behind American Idol. We know the only way we’re successful in that venture is by partnering with some of the top minds in the business, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with the amazing and creative staff at Reservoir.”

She added: “Songwriting is the foundation of our business – without songwriters, there are no songs, and Reservoir has proven to be a powerhouse with respect to nurturing and developing songwriters.”