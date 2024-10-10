Reservoir Media acquires producer Jack Douglas‘ catalogue

Reservoir Media has acquired the producer royalties to the catalogue of Grammy-winning US record producer Jack Douglas. The acquisition includes hits by Aerosmith and Cheap Trick.

Douglas has been recognised with several lifetime achievement awards, including for the LA Music Hall of Fame, the Sarasota Film Festival and the Institute of Audio Research.

In 1971, Douglas helped engineer The Who’s Who’s Next album, and was one of the engineers on John Lennon’s second solo album, Imagine. Douglas also worked with the other three Beatles over his career.

Douglas spent the majority of the 1970s focused on production, particularly playing a crucial role in many of Aerosmith's most successful albums, including Get Your Wings (1974), Toys In The Attic (1975), Rocks (1976) and Draw The Line (1977).

Douglas also collaborated with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, producing the duo’s Double Fantasy album.

In the mid-2000s, Douglas reunited with Aerosmith to work on additional projects, including 2004’s Honkin’ On Bobo and 2012’s Music from Another Dimension! He is currently scoring films and running his own label.

Rell Lafargue, Reservoir president and chief operating officer, said: "Jack Douglas is a legendary producer who crafted some of the most iconic and sonically powerful rock records over the past 50 years. We are honoured to now represent titles from his extraordinary body of work, which will continue to be played and revered for the next 50 and beyond.”

He added, "With Jack’s music now joining Reservoir, we’re further solidifying our representation in iconic rock.”

PHOTO: Jimmy Steinfeldt