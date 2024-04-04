Reservoir Media and JV partner One Riot sign singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt

Reservoir Media has signed a new deal with singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt through its joint venture with One Riot.

The publishing deal includes music from the Americana and indie rock artist’s upcoming album, Mantras, plus future works. The new album is produced by Collin Pastore and Jake Finch, known for their work with Boygenius and Lucy Dacus.

Based in Nashville, Pruitt earned recognition from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017 and was awarded the Holly Prize, which “recognises and supports an exceptionally talented and inspired young musician/singer/songwriter.”

Pruitt released her debut album, Expectations, in 2020. The LP earned her a nomination for Emerging Act of the Year at the 2020 Americana Music Honors & Awards. Pruitt has since released several singles, including collaborations with Donovan Woods, Butch Walker, Rett Madison, and others.

Katie Pruitt said “I’m so excited to be signing with One Riot/Reservoir. What sets them apart from other publishers for me was their passion to put artistry first. In an industry that typically capitalises on artists having to shrink their creativity to fit the mould of a catchy jingle, they are outliers that encourage artists to dig deep and mine for meaningful songs that will stand the test of time.”

Katie Pruitt is a unique voice and a true talent as both a recording artist and songwriter Dan Rowe

One Riot Founder Dan Rowe said: “Katie Pruitt is a unique voice and a true talent as both a recording artist and songwriter. We are so honoured to be working with her in this next phase of her career.”

John Ozier, Reservoir executive vice president of creative, added: “Katie is such a powerful and effective storyteller. We are so happy to welcome her to the Reservoir and One Riot family and look forward to supporting her as she continues to evolve and release inspiring music.”

Pruitt kicked off her headlining North American tour in support of Mantras on March 28. She will also perform at several festivals this spring, including Stagecoach in April.