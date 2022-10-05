Reservoir Media appoints Russell Hunt as senior creative manager

Reservoir Media has announced the hiring of Russell Hunt as a senior creative manager.

Hunt will be based in Reservoir’s London office, working closely with Reservoir’s UK head of creative Charlie Pinder to help expand the company’s global presence. Hunt will report to Donna Caseine, EVP and global creative director of Reservoir.

Prior to joining Reservoir, Hunt was head of A&R UK at Tigerspring, building the company’s network in the pop writer-producer community, specifically in the UK. He also spent four years at Syco Entertainment, working in A&R with pop songwriters, producers, managers, and publishers across the UK, US, and Scandinavia.

Caseine commented: “I am pleased to welcome Russ to our creative team. His relationships, work ethic, and passion for music will make him a great addition to Reservoir. I know he will provide valued support to our current roster of creators, identify and cultivate new talent, and contribute to our continued success.”

Pinder said: “This is an important appointment for both the UK and wider global creative team, and I am absolutely delighted Russ is joining our London office. His strong existing networks will help expand our depth of regional producers and songwriters, and I am excited about what we will all do together.”

Hunt added: “I am incredibly excited to be working alongside Reservoir’s exceptional creative team and roster. It’s an honor to be a part of such an ambitious and well-respected company, and I am determined to contribute to their ever-growing success.”

