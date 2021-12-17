Reservoir Media signs Snarky Puppy to global deal

Reservoir Media has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Michael League and his band Snarky Puppy.

As part of the deal, Reservoir will also represent League’s GroundUp Music, which is the label and publishing home for many of Snarky Puppy’s members, collaborators and larger musical family.

League founded Snarky Puppy in 2003 and performed as the bassist for the 10-piece ensemble. The group has since grown into an international act, regarded as one of the major figures in the jazz world.

In 2014, League and Snarky Puppy took home their first Grammy in the Best R&B Performance category alongside vocalist Lalah Hathaway for their version of Something by Brenda Russell. In 2016, the group’s album Sylva won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Snarky Puppy earned the award a second time the following year for Culcha Vulcha and again in 2021 for Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

League established GroundUp Music in 2012 to create a supportive environment where Snarky Puppy and its members could release their music. In addition to releasing albums by the ensemble, the label has been the ambassador to many successful solo careers of the group’s members, including Justin Stanton, Bill Laurance and Mark Lettieri.

GroundUp Music is also the label home for artists including jazz guitarist Charlie Hunter, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby, singer-songwriter Lucy Woodward, and Lee Pardini of Dawes.

League said, “I couldn’t be more excited to open a new door not just for myself, but for all of my friends and fellow writers at GroundUp Music, as we join together with the incredibly hard-working and motivated team at Reservoir. I have no doubt that this will take our music to new places and fresh ears."

Reservoir’s VP of A&R and marketing David Hoffman added: “Michael and his GroundUp Music colleagues’ global approach to composing, along with their incredible musicianship, inspires a dedicated fanbase around the world. We at Reservoir count ourselves among those fans, and we can’t wait to support Michael, Snarky Puppy, and the GroundUp roster’s numerous talents.”